1408 South BURLINGTON Avenue

HUGE 3BR / 2Ba available. Beautiful, fully-restored historic home, less than 1 mile from USC, 10 min walk to Mount St. Mary's University Doheny Campus and LATTC and 10 min walk to Staples Center/Convention Center. Close to public transportation: blue/Expo line station less than 10 min walk. Surrounded by restaurants and stores...McDonald's, Target, Trader Joes, Popeyes, Target, etc. Laundry inside the unit. Home features two large bedrooms with King Beds both with TVs and one smaller room with Queen Bed. Huge living room with FULL-SIZED POOL TABLE and widescreen TV, separate laundry room with washer/dryer, two full baths, large dining room with table for 8, and fully equipped kitchen with dishwasher and fridge/freezer. There is the option for one off-street parking spot for $120 per month. There is also free street parking. One month security deposit. PLEASE NOTE: This unit has quiet hours from 10 pm to 8 am, and has a strict no-pet/no smoking policy.