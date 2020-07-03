All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 3 2019 at 12:05 AM

1408 South BURLINGTON Avenue

1408 South Burlington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1408 South Burlington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Pico Union

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool table
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
HUGE 3BR / 2Ba available. Beautiful, fully-restored historic home, less than 1 mile from USC, 10 min walk to Mount St. Mary's University Doheny Campus and LATTC and 10 min walk to Staples Center/Convention Center. Close to public transportation: blue/Expo line station less than 10 min walk. Surrounded by restaurants and stores...McDonald's, Target, Trader Joes, Popeyes, Target, etc. Laundry inside the unit. Home features two large bedrooms with King Beds both with TVs and one smaller room with Queen Bed. Huge living room with FULL-SIZED POOL TABLE and widescreen TV, separate laundry room with washer/dryer, two full baths, large dining room with table for 8, and fully equipped kitchen with dishwasher and fridge/freezer. There is the option for one off-street parking spot for $120 per month. There is also free street parking. One month security deposit. PLEASE NOTE: This unit has quiet hours from 10 pm to 8 am, and has a strict no-pet/no smoking policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 South BURLINGTON Avenue have any available units?
1408 South BURLINGTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1408 South BURLINGTON Avenue have?
Some of 1408 South BURLINGTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1408 South BURLINGTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1408 South BURLINGTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 South BURLINGTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1408 South BURLINGTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1408 South BURLINGTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1408 South BURLINGTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 1408 South BURLINGTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1408 South BURLINGTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 South BURLINGTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1408 South BURLINGTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1408 South BURLINGTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1408 South BURLINGTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 South BURLINGTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1408 South BURLINGTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.

