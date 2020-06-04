Spacious downstairs 1 +1, laminate wood flooring, vertical blinds, gas stove, refrigerator, air conditioner, laundry on-site, 1 car parking. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1405 South Westmoreland Avenue have any available units?
1405 South Westmoreland Avenue has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.