All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1405 South Westmoreland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1405 South Westmoreland Avenue
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:55 PM

1405 South Westmoreland Avenue

1405 South Westmoreland Avenue · (310) 477-5131
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1405 South Westmoreland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Pico Union

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious downstairs 1 +1, laminate wood flooring, vertical blinds, gas stove, refrigerator, air conditioner, laundry on-site, 1 car parking.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 South Westmoreland Avenue have any available units?
1405 South Westmoreland Avenue has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1405 South Westmoreland Avenue have?
Some of 1405 South Westmoreland Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 South Westmoreland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1405 South Westmoreland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 South Westmoreland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1405 South Westmoreland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1405 South Westmoreland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1405 South Westmoreland Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1405 South Westmoreland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 South Westmoreland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 South Westmoreland Avenue have a pool?
No, 1405 South Westmoreland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1405 South Westmoreland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1405 South Westmoreland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 South Westmoreland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1405 South Westmoreland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1405 South Westmoreland Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Corbin Terrace
7240 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Wilshire Margot Apartments
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Sakura Crossing
235 S San Pedro St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity