Los Angeles, CA
14030 Otsego Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14030 Otsego Street

14030 Otsego Street · No Longer Available
Location

14030 Otsego Street, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
This gated Fashion Square home has magnificent curb appeal with white picket fence and many upgrades, including new windows with plantation shutters as well as light and bright open floor plan. All new laminate flooring. There are 3-bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms in over 2,400 sq ft, including the spacious master suite with a walk-in closet, sitting area and large, elegant bathroom. There is very generous sized family room featuring loads of built-ins. Expansive living and dining room with charming fireplace for family and friend gatherings.
Remodelled Kitchen with cozy breakfast area has newer White cabinets, stainless steel appliances, spacious pantry and french doors that leads to your very private backyard.
There is a laundry room off of the kitchen. Just a few blocks from Westfield fashion square, restaurants and nearby Park. Ample closets/storage. Newer A/C, Solar panels for very low utility bills. Hurry on this beauty!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14030 Otsego Street have any available units?
14030 Otsego Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14030 Otsego Street have?
Some of 14030 Otsego Street's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14030 Otsego Street currently offering any rent specials?
14030 Otsego Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14030 Otsego Street pet-friendly?
No, 14030 Otsego Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14030 Otsego Street offer parking?
No, 14030 Otsego Street does not offer parking.
Does 14030 Otsego Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14030 Otsego Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14030 Otsego Street have a pool?
No, 14030 Otsego Street does not have a pool.
Does 14030 Otsego Street have accessible units?
No, 14030 Otsego Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14030 Otsego Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14030 Otsego Street does not have units with dishwashers.
