14030 Otsego Street

This gated Fashion Square home has magnificent curb appeal with white picket fence and many upgrades, including new windows with plantation shutters as well as light and bright open floor plan. All new laminate flooring. There are 3-bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms in over 2,400 sq ft, including the spacious master suite with a walk-in closet, sitting area and large, elegant bathroom. There is very generous sized family room featuring loads of built-ins. Expansive living and dining room with charming fireplace for family and friend gatherings.

Remodelled Kitchen with cozy breakfast area has newer White cabinets, stainless steel appliances, spacious pantry and french doors that leads to your very private backyard.

There is a laundry room off of the kitchen. Just a few blocks from Westfield fashion square, restaurants and nearby Park. Ample closets/storage. Newer A/C, Solar panels for very low utility bills. Hurry on this beauty!