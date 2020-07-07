14014 MILBANK Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This beautiful town home is located on a quiet street and strolling distance from excellent restaurants and places of interest. Main level includes a spacious living room with beautiful hardwood flooring, fireplace, large dining area and fabulous recently remodeled kitchen, plus a powder room. There's also an enclosed patio off the living room, perfect for a BBQ and fresh air. Both upstairs bedrooms have full ensuite bathrooms, plenty of closet space and sliding glass doors to Juliet balconies. Bonus area on third level has room for a small office, laundry and leads to your very own private rooftop deck with spectacular views and plenty of room for al fresco dining or hanging with friends! High ceilings, new double-paned windows, and recessed lighting. Secured dial-in front gate access and includes two gated and secure side-by-side parking spaces. Conveniently located near Ventura Blvd, Fashion Square & tons of great restaurants!