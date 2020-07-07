All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:23 AM

14014 MILBANK Street

14014 Milbank Street · No Longer Available
Location

14014 Milbank Street, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This beautiful town home is located on a quiet street and strolling distance from excellent restaurants and places of interest. Main level includes a spacious living room with beautiful hardwood flooring, fireplace, large dining area and fabulous recently remodeled kitchen, plus a powder room. There's also an enclosed patio off the living room, perfect for a BBQ and fresh air. Both upstairs bedrooms have full ensuite bathrooms, plenty of closet space and sliding glass doors to Juliet balconies. Bonus area on third level has room for a small office, laundry and leads to your very own private rooftop deck with spectacular views and plenty of room for al fresco dining or hanging with friends! High ceilings, new double-paned windows, and recessed lighting. Secured dial-in front gate access and includes two gated and secure side-by-side parking spaces. Conveniently located near Ventura Blvd, Fashion Square & tons of great restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14014 MILBANK Street have any available units?
14014 MILBANK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14014 MILBANK Street have?
Some of 14014 MILBANK Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14014 MILBANK Street currently offering any rent specials?
14014 MILBANK Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14014 MILBANK Street pet-friendly?
No, 14014 MILBANK Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14014 MILBANK Street offer parking?
Yes, 14014 MILBANK Street offers parking.
Does 14014 MILBANK Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14014 MILBANK Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14014 MILBANK Street have a pool?
No, 14014 MILBANK Street does not have a pool.
Does 14014 MILBANK Street have accessible units?
No, 14014 MILBANK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14014 MILBANK Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14014 MILBANK Street does not have units with dishwashers.

