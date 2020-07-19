All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1401 CHAUTAUQUA

1401 Chautauqua Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1401 Chautauqua Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
Enjoy beautiful ocean and Queens Necklace views from this spacious Villa located in the upper Pacific Palisades village area. Situated on a corner lot, this home offers five ensuite bedrooms and five and one-half bathrooms, including a large master suite with sauna and fireplace. One of the bedroom suites has its own separate entrance which makes it perfect for guests. Glass doors on the first and second floors open to expansive patio areas with the peaceful sound of a waterfall feature in the rear yard. A large living room, family room with fireplace and a grand kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances and eating area all combine to make this home great for entertaining. Other amenities include a den, wine cellar, hardwood floors, BBQ, central A/C and a 3-car garage. Located close to the Caruso village project. 6 Month lease only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

