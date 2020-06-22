14003 Albatross Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Located at the end of a cul-de-sac in a garden-like setting near a wooded canyon. Serene location, yet blocks from walkable Hillcrest/Mission Hills shopping, restaurants, nightlife, grocery stores. Short distance to hospitals (UCSD Medical Center and Scripps Mercy Hospital), universities (SDSU, USD and UCSD) and military bases ((North Island, 32nd St naval base, and MCRD). Biking distance to Downtown, Balboa Park and beaches. Convenient freeway access (163, 5, 15), only 10 minutes to San Diego International Airport.



This fully furnished two-story northwest corner unit (only one shared wall), features gas fireplace, fully stocked remodeled kitchen with garden window, two spacious bedrooms upstairs with built-in closets, remodeled private bathrooms and vaulted ceilings. Stackable washer-dryer in unit, large under stair storage. Private balcony off living room with unrestricted view of garden and canyon. Laminate flooring downstairs, carpet upstairs and tile in bathrooms.



- Rental Location: Off intersection of Robinson and Albatross, 92103

- Type: Two-Story Townhouse end unit

- Rent: $3000(Water, sewer and trash pickup are included)

- Lease: 2 month minimum

- Bedrooms: 2

- Bathrooms: 2.5

- Square footage: 1,043

- Available move-in date: May 2019

- Parking: one garage space, street parking, guest parking spaces off alley

- Appliances: Refrigerator, Gas stove/oven, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer, Garbage disposal, Cable ready (Cox and AT&T Uverse)

- No Pets

- Others: Double-pane windows, Central forced-air heating in each room, newly added a/c unit in bedroom. Beautiful and recently renovated common outdoor area