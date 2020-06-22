All apartments in Los Angeles
14003 Albatross Street

14003 Albatross Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14003 Albatross Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90744
Wilmington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Located at the end of a cul-de-sac in a garden-like setting near a wooded canyon. Serene location, yet blocks from walkable Hillcrest/Mission Hills shopping, restaurants, nightlife, grocery stores. Short distance to hospitals (UCSD Medical Center and Scripps Mercy Hospital), universities (SDSU, USD and UCSD) and military bases ((North Island, 32nd St naval base, and MCRD). Biking distance to Downtown, Balboa Park and beaches. Convenient freeway access (163, 5, 15), only 10 minutes to San Diego International Airport.

This fully furnished two-story northwest corner unit (only one shared wall), features gas fireplace, fully stocked remodeled kitchen with garden window, two spacious bedrooms upstairs with built-in closets, remodeled private bathrooms and vaulted ceilings. Stackable washer-dryer in unit, large under stair storage. Private balcony off living room with unrestricted view of garden and canyon. Laminate flooring downstairs, carpet upstairs and tile in bathrooms.

- Rental Location: Off intersection of Robinson and Albatross, 92103
- Type: Two-Story Townhouse end unit
- Rent: $3000(Water, sewer and trash pickup are included)
- Lease: 2 month minimum
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Square footage: 1,043
- Available move-in date: May 2019
- Parking: one garage space, street parking, guest parking spaces off alley
- Appliances: Refrigerator, Gas stove/oven, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer, Garbage disposal, Cable ready (Cox and AT&T Uverse)
- No Pets
- Others: Double-pane windows, Central forced-air heating in each room, newly added a/c unit in bedroom. Beautiful and recently renovated common outdoor area

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14003 Albatross Street have any available units?
14003 Albatross Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14003 Albatross Street have?
Some of 14003 Albatross Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14003 Albatross Street currently offering any rent specials?
14003 Albatross Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14003 Albatross Street pet-friendly?
No, 14003 Albatross Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14003 Albatross Street offer parking?
Yes, 14003 Albatross Street does offer parking.
Does 14003 Albatross Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14003 Albatross Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14003 Albatross Street have a pool?
No, 14003 Albatross Street does not have a pool.
Does 14003 Albatross Street have accessible units?
No, 14003 Albatross Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14003 Albatross Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14003 Albatross Street has units with dishwashers.
