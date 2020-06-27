All apartments in Los Angeles
1400 Tamarind Avenue
Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:44 PM

1400 Tamarind Avenue

1400 Tamarind Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1400 Tamarind Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
media room
This beautiful Victorian/Craftsman house located in the heart of Hollywood between Gower studio and Branson studio. The best looking house on the block boasts 3 bedrooms plus a large den (could be used as 4th bedroom) & 2.25 baths, also has a separate large dining room, hardwood floors, upgraded bathrooms and spacious kitchen with abundant cabinetry and storage, separate laundry room, large private front garden with mature plants for privacy. two tandem parking spaces, close to all of Hollywood's eateries, cafes, shopping, Pantages theater and more! will consider one quiet small dog or one quiet medium dog.

owner pays water and gardening

Pet Allowed, This property allows for self guided tour. Thanks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 Tamarind Avenue have any available units?
1400 Tamarind Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 Tamarind Avenue have?
Some of 1400 Tamarind Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 Tamarind Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Tamarind Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 Tamarind Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1400 Tamarind Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1400 Tamarind Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1400 Tamarind Avenue offers parking.
Does 1400 Tamarind Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 Tamarind Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 Tamarind Avenue have a pool?
No, 1400 Tamarind Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1400 Tamarind Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1400 Tamarind Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 Tamarind Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 Tamarind Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
