1400 Tamarind Avenue

This beautiful Victorian/Craftsman house located in the heart of Hollywood between Gower studio and Branson studio. The best looking house on the block boasts 3 bedrooms plus a large den (could be used as 4th bedroom) & 2.25 baths, also has a separate large dining room, hardwood floors, upgraded bathrooms and spacious kitchen with abundant cabinetry and storage, separate laundry room, large private front garden with mature plants for privacy. two tandem parking spaces, close to all of Hollywood's eateries, cafes, shopping, Pantages theater and more! will consider one quiet small dog or one quiet medium dog.



owner pays water and gardening



Pet Allowed, This property allows for self guided tour. Thanks