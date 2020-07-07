1396 S Orange Dr

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel furnished

Looking for convenience? Then this is the apartment for you! Enjoy the brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances open to the family room with gorgeous hardwood floors spacious enough to host fantastic gatherings with the ones who mean most. Don't have any furniture to fill this beautiful space? No worries, it comes furnished if need be! ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED leaving you with only rent to cover leaving you with the ultimate peace of mind. Located right near the Santa Monica Freeway means you'll be able to fight dreadful Los Angeles traffic and get where you need to go fast. You have the beach, Downtown LA, Hollywood, and more right at your fingertips so your options for restaurants, shopping, and entertainment are endless. Take advantage of the ease that comes with this apartment, call Marketplace Homes today!



