Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1396 S Orange Dr

1396 South Orange Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1396 South Orange Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Looking for convenience? Then this is the apartment for you! Enjoy the brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances open to the family room with gorgeous hardwood floors spacious enough to host fantastic gatherings with the ones who mean most. Don't have any furniture to fill this beautiful space? No worries, it comes furnished if need be! ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED leaving you with only rent to cover leaving you with the ultimate peace of mind. Located right near the Santa Monica Freeway means you'll be able to fight dreadful Los Angeles traffic and get where you need to go fast. You have the beach, Downtown LA, Hollywood, and more right at your fingertips so your options for restaurants, shopping, and entertainment are endless. Take advantage of the ease that comes with this apartment, call Marketplace Homes today!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/1396-s-orange-dr ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1396 S Orange Dr have any available units?
1396 S Orange Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1396 S Orange Dr have?
Some of 1396 S Orange Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1396 S Orange Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1396 S Orange Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1396 S Orange Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1396 S Orange Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1396 S Orange Dr offer parking?
No, 1396 S Orange Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1396 S Orange Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1396 S Orange Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1396 S Orange Dr have a pool?
No, 1396 S Orange Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1396 S Orange Dr have accessible units?
No, 1396 S Orange Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1396 S Orange Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1396 S Orange Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

