13947 VALLEY VISTA

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub

Are you looking for the perfect place to entertain? Maybe just get away? 57 lightly descending stairs lead you to peaceful secluded, mid-century modern two story home. Enjoy the open feel, with inviting light into the contemporary space. Nestled in a serene enclave, surrounded by mature bamboo trees. Enjoy a backyard area perfect for entertaining or a peaceful retreat. Sink in to a welcoming spa for those needed relaxation periods. living room complete with high ceilings and stylish fireplace, artfully polished cement floors, and newly remodeled kitchen! This spacious home has 3 beds, 3.25 baths, and hand crafted decks. Master bed & second bedroom upstairs, third bedroom with attached bath downstairs. One Year minimum lease. Elementary schools are Robert A. Millikan Middle School, Sherman Oaks Elementary Charter School.