13947 VALLEY VISTA

Amenities
Are you looking for the perfect place to entertain? Maybe just get away? 57 lightly descending stairs lead you to peaceful secluded, mid-century modern two story home. Enjoy the open feel, with inviting light into the contemporary space. Nestled in a serene enclave, surrounded by mature bamboo trees. Enjoy a backyard area perfect for entertaining or a peaceful retreat. Sink in to a welcoming spa for those needed relaxation periods. living room complete with high ceilings and stylish fireplace, artfully polished cement floors, and newly remodeled kitchen! This spacious home has 3 beds, 3.25 baths, and hand crafted decks. Master bed & second bedroom upstairs, third bedroom with attached bath downstairs. One Year minimum lease. Elementary schools are Robert A. Millikan Middle School, Sherman Oaks Elementary Charter School.