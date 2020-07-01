All apartments in Los Angeles
13947 VALLEY VISTA
Last updated October 25 2019 at 4:08 AM

13947 VALLEY VISTA

13947 Valley Vista Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

13947 Valley Vista Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Are you looking for the perfect place to entertain? Maybe just get away? 57 lightly descending stairs lead you to peaceful secluded, mid-century modern two story home. Enjoy the open feel, with inviting light into the contemporary space. Nestled in a serene enclave, surrounded by mature bamboo trees. Enjoy a backyard area perfect for entertaining or a peaceful retreat. Sink in to a welcoming spa for those needed relaxation periods. living room complete with high ceilings and stylish fireplace, artfully polished cement floors, and newly remodeled kitchen! This spacious home has 3 beds, 3.25 baths, and hand crafted decks. Master bed & second bedroom upstairs, third bedroom with attached bath downstairs. One Year minimum lease. Elementary schools are Robert A. Millikan Middle School, Sherman Oaks Elementary Charter School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13947 VALLEY VISTA have any available units?
13947 VALLEY VISTA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13947 VALLEY VISTA have?
Some of 13947 VALLEY VISTA's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13947 VALLEY VISTA currently offering any rent specials?
13947 VALLEY VISTA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13947 VALLEY VISTA pet-friendly?
No, 13947 VALLEY VISTA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13947 VALLEY VISTA offer parking?
Yes, 13947 VALLEY VISTA offers parking.
Does 13947 VALLEY VISTA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13947 VALLEY VISTA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13947 VALLEY VISTA have a pool?
No, 13947 VALLEY VISTA does not have a pool.
Does 13947 VALLEY VISTA have accessible units?
No, 13947 VALLEY VISTA does not have accessible units.
Does 13947 VALLEY VISTA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13947 VALLEY VISTA has units with dishwashers.

