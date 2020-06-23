All apartments in Los Angeles
13924 Weddington Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13924 Weddington Street

13924 W Weddington St · No Longer Available
Location

13924 W Weddington St, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
An Incredible Opportunity Awaits in Desirable Chandler Estates. Situated on a Huge Gated Flat Lot - this Emotional, Tennis Court
Estate offers the Perfect Blend of Warmth and Style. Featuring Main House with 5 Bedrooms, 7 Baths, 6 Fireplaces, Elevator,
7000 Square Feet of Living Space with Elegant Living Room, True Formal Dine, Spacious Family Room, Main Level Office,
Downstairs Basement w/Bonus Room, Bath, Wine Closet and a Gym. Romantic Master Suite with Sitting Area, Walk-out Balcony,
His & Her Walk-in Closets and Beautiful Master Bath with Spa Tub & Separate Shower, Plus Adjacent Bedroom is perfect for
Nursery. All Bedrooms with en-suite baths. Entertainers Rear Grounds Boast BBQ Center, N/S Lighted Tennis Court, Pool, Spa,
Gazebo, Fruit Trees and Grassy Lawn. In Addition there is a Circular Driveway, a 4 Car Garage, 5 A/C Units, and Custom Finishes
Throughout Complete this Fine Home. It's a TRUE Rare Find! Guest house, apartment above garage are excluded from lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13924 Weddington Street have any available units?
13924 Weddington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13924 Weddington Street have?
Some of 13924 Weddington Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13924 Weddington Street currently offering any rent specials?
13924 Weddington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13924 Weddington Street pet-friendly?
No, 13924 Weddington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13924 Weddington Street offer parking?
Yes, 13924 Weddington Street offers parking.
Does 13924 Weddington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13924 Weddington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13924 Weddington Street have a pool?
Yes, 13924 Weddington Street has a pool.
Does 13924 Weddington Street have accessible units?
No, 13924 Weddington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13924 Weddington Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13924 Weddington Street has units with dishwashers.
