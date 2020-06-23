13924 Weddington Street

Amenities

An Incredible Opportunity Awaits in Desirable Chandler Estates. Situated on a Huge Gated Flat Lot - this Emotional, Tennis Court

Estate offers the Perfect Blend of Warmth and Style. Featuring Main House with 5 Bedrooms, 7 Baths, 6 Fireplaces, Elevator,

7000 Square Feet of Living Space with Elegant Living Room, True Formal Dine, Spacious Family Room, Main Level Office,

Downstairs Basement w/Bonus Room, Bath, Wine Closet and a Gym. Romantic Master Suite with Sitting Area, Walk-out Balcony,

His & Her Walk-in Closets and Beautiful Master Bath with Spa Tub & Separate Shower, Plus Adjacent Bedroom is perfect for

Nursery. All Bedrooms with en-suite baths. Entertainers Rear Grounds Boast BBQ Center, N/S Lighted Tennis Court, Pool, Spa,

Gazebo, Fruit Trees and Grassy Lawn. In Addition there is a Circular Driveway, a 4 Car Garage, 5 A/C Units, and Custom Finishes

Throughout Complete this Fine Home. It's a TRUE Rare Find! Guest house, apartment above garage are excluded from lease.