All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 13917 Peach Grove Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
13917 Peach Grove Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13917 Peach Grove Street

13917 Peach Grove Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13917 Peach Grove Street, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Major remodel on this charming Sherman Oaks home located on a quite tree lined street in a family neighborhood. Great curb appeal and front yard with tons of greenery that lead you into a spacious and grand living room and redone kitchen with all new Thermador, Bosch, and Sharp Appliances and Kitchen Island Area. Formal Dining Room w/ all new light fixtures and tons of windows bringing in sunshine. Backyard boasts sitting area/patio and completely re-plastered pool. Interior amenities are 4 oversized bedrooms each offering closet space that include shelving and custom build ins for added storage. All bathrooms completely remodeled with glass enclosed tubs and showers, vanities and countertops one featuring an imported Italian vanity. The master bedroom & powder room extend floor to ceiling sliding Barn Doors, quartz full size shower a private sitting area w/ sliding door leading directly to entertainers backyard. Added features, Alarm and Camera System, NEST system, Shinnoki Veneer Belgium Wood Cabinets all custom cut and built ins, Quartz designed counter tops and center island. New Insulation, Engineered Maplewood floors throughout, Ring system upon entry, Every turn is nicely laid out together into a spacious approx. 1,600 sq. feet of move in ready home. Located close to Westfield Fashion Square, Sherman Oaks Rec center & Notre Dame, as well as other great schools. Perfect turn-key starter home w/ easy access to major freeways and Ventura Blvd. and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13917 Peach Grove Street have any available units?
13917 Peach Grove Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13917 Peach Grove Street have?
Some of 13917 Peach Grove Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13917 Peach Grove Street currently offering any rent specials?
13917 Peach Grove Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13917 Peach Grove Street pet-friendly?
No, 13917 Peach Grove Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13917 Peach Grove Street offer parking?
No, 13917 Peach Grove Street does not offer parking.
Does 13917 Peach Grove Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13917 Peach Grove Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13917 Peach Grove Street have a pool?
Yes, 13917 Peach Grove Street has a pool.
Does 13917 Peach Grove Street have accessible units?
No, 13917 Peach Grove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13917 Peach Grove Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13917 Peach Grove Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Boulevard on Wilshire
5353 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis
Los Angeles, CA 91364
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College