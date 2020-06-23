13917 Peach Grove Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Major remodel on this charming Sherman Oaks home located on a quite tree lined street in a family neighborhood. Great curb appeal and front yard with tons of greenery that lead you into a spacious and grand living room and redone kitchen with all new Thermador, Bosch, and Sharp Appliances and Kitchen Island Area. Formal Dining Room w/ all new light fixtures and tons of windows bringing in sunshine. Backyard boasts sitting area/patio and completely re-plastered pool. Interior amenities are 4 oversized bedrooms each offering closet space that include shelving and custom build ins for added storage. All bathrooms completely remodeled with glass enclosed tubs and showers, vanities and countertops one featuring an imported Italian vanity. The master bedroom & powder room extend floor to ceiling sliding Barn Doors, quartz full size shower a private sitting area w/ sliding door leading directly to entertainers backyard. Added features, Alarm and Camera System, NEST system, Shinnoki Veneer Belgium Wood Cabinets all custom cut and built ins, Quartz designed counter tops and center island. New Insulation, Engineered Maplewood floors throughout, Ring system upon entry, Every turn is nicely laid out together into a spacious approx. 1,600 sq. feet of move in ready home. Located close to Westfield Fashion Square, Sherman Oaks Rec center & Notre Dame, as well as other great schools. Perfect turn-key starter home w/ easy access to major freeways and Ventura Blvd. and so much more!