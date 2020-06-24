All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 13902 VALLEY VISTA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
13902 VALLEY VISTA
Last updated May 18 2019 at 2:06 AM

13902 VALLEY VISTA

13902 Valley Vista Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13902 Valley Vista Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
Wonderful contemporary home south of the blvd in prime Sherman Oaks. Completely redone 5 Bedroom, 5 bath property with living space boasting over 4000 square feet. The top floor presents a cooks kitchen with Caesar stone counters, Viking appliances, subway tiles and plenty of counter and storage space. The kitchen opens to a formal dining room which leads into the living room with a fireplace and views that will take your breath away! Step out to one of the many viewing areas and take in the spectacular vistas of the Valley. Then walk over to the family room with a wet bar, fireplace and more jet-liner views together with plenty of room for entertaining. Master suite w/ windows opening to the expansive views of the valley, large walk-in, marble spa-style w/rain shower & large soaking tub. French doors open to beautiful landscaping and circular stairs take you to the viewing deck to enjoy the unobstructed jet-liner views surrounding this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13902 VALLEY VISTA have any available units?
13902 VALLEY VISTA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13902 VALLEY VISTA have?
Some of 13902 VALLEY VISTA's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13902 VALLEY VISTA currently offering any rent specials?
13902 VALLEY VISTA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13902 VALLEY VISTA pet-friendly?
No, 13902 VALLEY VISTA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13902 VALLEY VISTA offer parking?
Yes, 13902 VALLEY VISTA offers parking.
Does 13902 VALLEY VISTA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13902 VALLEY VISTA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13902 VALLEY VISTA have a pool?
No, 13902 VALLEY VISTA does not have a pool.
Does 13902 VALLEY VISTA have accessible units?
No, 13902 VALLEY VISTA does not have accessible units.
Does 13902 VALLEY VISTA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13902 VALLEY VISTA has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Move Cross Country
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments
608 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College