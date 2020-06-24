13902 VALLEY VISTA

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities elevator parking garage hot tub

Wonderful contemporary home south of the blvd in prime Sherman Oaks. Completely redone 5 Bedroom, 5 bath property with living space boasting over 4000 square feet. The top floor presents a cooks kitchen with Caesar stone counters, Viking appliances, subway tiles and plenty of counter and storage space. The kitchen opens to a formal dining room which leads into the living room with a fireplace and views that will take your breath away! Step out to one of the many viewing areas and take in the spectacular vistas of the Valley. Then walk over to the family room with a wet bar, fireplace and more jet-liner views together with plenty of room for entertaining. Master suite w/ windows opening to the expansive views of the valley, large walk-in, marble spa-style w/rain shower & large soaking tub. French doors open to beautiful landscaping and circular stairs take you to the viewing deck to enjoy the unobstructed jet-liner views surrounding this home.