Los Angeles, CA
139 W 119th St
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

139 W 119th St

139 West 119th Street · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Location

139 West 119th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90061
Harbor Gateway North

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2/1 HOUSE for rent - Property Id: 146414

Beautifully remodeled 2/1 house for rent. Move in ready!!! The property features secured parking, a large lawn and a patio. Inside the property features laminate flooring, recessed lighting, remodeled bathroom, and an updated kitchen with quartz countertops. This rental also comes with a washer, dryer, gas stove, dishwasher and a microwave range. The property Is only 6 miles away from LAX and Downtown LA and just 4 miles away from the new stadium. This one won't last long.

Credit and background check will be performed. 600+ credit score preferred with 12 months or more with current employer. Tenant will need to provide last 2 months of check stubs. renters insurance required for this property.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/146414p
Property Id 146414

(RLNE5090734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 W 119th St have any available units?
139 W 119th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 139 W 119th St have?
Some of 139 W 119th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 W 119th St currently offering any rent specials?
139 W 119th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 W 119th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 139 W 119th St is pet friendly.
Does 139 W 119th St offer parking?
Yes, 139 W 119th St offers parking.
Does 139 W 119th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 139 W 119th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 W 119th St have a pool?
No, 139 W 119th St does not have a pool.
Does 139 W 119th St have accessible units?
No, 139 W 119th St does not have accessible units.
Does 139 W 119th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 139 W 119th St has units with dishwashers.
