139 W 119th St

2/1 HOUSE for rent



Beautifully remodeled 2/1 house for rent. Move in ready!!! The property features secured parking, a large lawn and a patio. Inside the property features laminate flooring, recessed lighting, remodeled bathroom, and an updated kitchen with quartz countertops. This rental also comes with a washer, dryer, gas stove, dishwasher and a microwave range. The property Is only 6 miles away from LAX and Downtown LA and just 4 miles away from the new stadium. This one won't last long.



Credit and background check will be performed. 600+ credit score preferred with 12 months or more with current employer. Tenant will need to provide last 2 months of check stubs. renters insurance required for this property.

