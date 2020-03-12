13820 Victory Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

Gorgeous pristine upscale newly renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment for rent. Bright open spacious floor plan with plenty of natural light. This unit comes with all new fridge, dishwasher & oven/stove. Brand new upper and lower cabinets w/ granite counter tops. Central air & heat, new carpet,ceramic tile. Paint and fixtures. Gated and secure building, sparkling clean swimming pool and patio area. Nice private balcony. Secured carport parking space for 1 car. Prime van nuys location, border of sherman oaks. Walking distance to stores and resturaunts. To make an schedule to view it

call me 3108008070

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4824295)