13803 BURBANK

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking fireplace

Unit 13803 is now available for lease/rent in a duplex (one attached wall with the other tenant occupied unit 13805); great area of Valley Glen across the street from Sherman Oaks. 2 Bedrooms + 1 Bath (separate shower, separate tub), approx. 1,020sf. Large living room with gas/wood burning fireplace, original hardwood floors in living, dining, 2 bedrooms and hallway. Washer and dryer in the kitchen. This duplex both units (2 bed+1 Bath each unit) are also available for sale. Live in one unit and rent the other! One of the units is now vacant which is available for lease.