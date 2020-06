Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful condo rental is a one-of-a-kind. Fully upgraded kitchen comes complete with stainless appliances, granite

countertops, and refrigerator. Large format tile adorns the downstairs while luxurious wood complements the upstairs rooms

perfectly. Your master bedroom offers a vaulted ceiling for a larger feel with an arched window with great views. You’ll love the

walk- in closet and jack-and-jill sinks. Come see what makes this home so special and prepare to move in.