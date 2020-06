Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Live-in Greenhouse in Beautiful garden in B.H. - Property Id: 288458



A charming and very unique 1926 English Tudor Cottage with stain glass windows and a live-in greenhouse that radiates from each side of the cottage. Incredibly unique opportunity nestled in the lush & serene hills near the Beverly Hills Hotel, among multi-million dollar properties in 90210. It was originally built by William Randolph Hearst for the Marion Davies Estate. It has been featured on TV shows and in Decor Magazine & other publications.

As you enter from the street there is a beautiful garden to the door. Right in front of the house is a rose garden.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288458

Property Id 288458



(RLNE5811990)