Los Angeles, CA
1375 Kelton Avenue
Last updated May 21 2019 at 6:17 AM

1375 Kelton Avenue

1375 Kelton Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1375 Kelton Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
Stunning Spacious Condo in Perfect Location! This beautiful bright unit offers a great open floor plan with fireplace! Large kitchen with breakfast area and laundry closet! Living room with private balcony with views of the garden and pool! Terrific master suite with private and double sinks! Recess lights, crown moldings and stunning dining chandelier! 2 car parking! rec room! Pool/ Spa! Amazing location just minutes away from Westwood Village, UCLA, restaurants, theaters, Century City and much more!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1375 Kelton Avenue have any available units?
1375 Kelton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1375 Kelton Avenue have?
Some of 1375 Kelton Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1375 Kelton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1375 Kelton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1375 Kelton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1375 Kelton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1375 Kelton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1375 Kelton Avenue offers parking.
Does 1375 Kelton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1375 Kelton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1375 Kelton Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1375 Kelton Avenue has a pool.
Does 1375 Kelton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1375 Kelton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1375 Kelton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1375 Kelton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
