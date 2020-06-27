All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 8 2020 at 6:55 AM

13724 La Maida Street

13724 La Maida Street · No Longer Available
Location

13724 La Maida Street, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Location! Location! Location! Fashion Square! Prime Sherman Oaks Location! Super Sharp Showplace On A Huge Lot In Highly Sought After Sherman Oaks Fashion Square Neighborhood! Literally Seconds To Notre Dame High School, Weekly Tuesday Sherman Oaks Farmers Market, Westfield Fashion Square, Trader Joes & Everything! Perfect Mint Move In Condition On A Huge Lot! Excellent Floor Plan! Incredible Family Room/Studio Must See To Believe! Terrific Room Sizes! Hardwood Floors! Cooks Kitchen With Range/Stove & Refrigerator! Living Room With Fireplace! Marvelous Master Suite! Truly A Special Home & Amazing Location! If You Are Only Seeing One Outstanding Home For Lease In The Incredible Fashion Square Sherman Oaks Neighborhood, Make Sure This Is It! Do Not Miss! Sherman Oaks Living At Its Best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13724 La Maida Street have any available units?
13724 La Maida Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13724 La Maida Street have?
Some of 13724 La Maida Street's amenities include hardwood floors, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13724 La Maida Street currently offering any rent specials?
13724 La Maida Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13724 La Maida Street pet-friendly?
No, 13724 La Maida Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13724 La Maida Street offer parking?
No, 13724 La Maida Street does not offer parking.
Does 13724 La Maida Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13724 La Maida Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13724 La Maida Street have a pool?
No, 13724 La Maida Street does not have a pool.
Does 13724 La Maida Street have accessible units?
No, 13724 La Maida Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13724 La Maida Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13724 La Maida Street does not have units with dishwashers.

