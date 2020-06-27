13724 La Maida Street

Amenities

hardwood floors fireplace range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Location! Location! Location! Fashion Square! Prime Sherman Oaks Location! Super Sharp Showplace On A Huge Lot In Highly Sought After Sherman Oaks Fashion Square Neighborhood! Literally Seconds To Notre Dame High School, Weekly Tuesday Sherman Oaks Farmers Market, Westfield Fashion Square, Trader Joes & Everything! Perfect Mint Move In Condition On A Huge Lot! Excellent Floor Plan! Incredible Family Room/Studio Must See To Believe! Terrific Room Sizes! Hardwood Floors! Cooks Kitchen With Range/Stove & Refrigerator! Living Room With Fireplace! Marvelous Master Suite! Truly A Special Home & Amazing Location! If You Are Only Seeing One Outstanding Home For Lease In The Incredible Fashion Square Sherman Oaks Neighborhood, Make Sure This Is It! Do Not Miss! Sherman Oaks Living At Its Best!