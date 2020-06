Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fantastic Sherman Oaks Location! Close to everything! Shops, 101 Freeway, Restaurants. Entire house has been redone! Awesome completely remodeled Single Story Home. Very open and inviting floorplan! High Beamed Ceilings, letting in lots of light! Relaxing Fireplace! Wonderful Master Bedroom with brand new floors. Private Backyard. Refrigerator and Washer and Dryer included with rent, as is. NO garage. Parking is on the driveway only.