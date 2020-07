Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Light filled upper duplex unit with 4 beds, 3 baths, two car off street parking + garage for storage and shared backyard. Living room opens to dining room perfect for entertaining. Remodeled kitchen with double sink and stainless steel appliances. Master suite with designer remodeled bath. Shared backyard has both grass and paved area. Available AFTER 12/15/19.