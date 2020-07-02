All apartments in Los Angeles
1369 1/2 W 36th St
1369 1/2 W 36th St

1369 1/2 W 36th St · No Longer Available
Location

1369 1/2 W 36th St, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Congress North

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
parking
walk in closets
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
1369 1/2 W 36th St Available 08/10/20 One year lease (08/10/2020 - 07/25/2021)
Location: 1369 W 36th St
Room type: one bedroom available in 3b3b
Rent: $1,581 (the only available)

Located on the west part of the USC campus, 1369 W 36th St is a 3B3B condo with a modern interior decoration style. Within the free Lyft area, this apartment is only 0.8 miles away from the USC campus. Each bedroom is a master bedroom with a walk-in closet so that you can enjoy the big living space and good sunlight in your bedroom.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5796870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1369 1/2 W 36th St have any available units?
1369 1/2 W 36th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1369 1/2 W 36th St have?
Some of 1369 1/2 W 36th St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1369 1/2 W 36th St currently offering any rent specials?
1369 1/2 W 36th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1369 1/2 W 36th St pet-friendly?
No, 1369 1/2 W 36th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1369 1/2 W 36th St offer parking?
Yes, 1369 1/2 W 36th St offers parking.
Does 1369 1/2 W 36th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1369 1/2 W 36th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1369 1/2 W 36th St have a pool?
No, 1369 1/2 W 36th St does not have a pool.
Does 1369 1/2 W 36th St have accessible units?
No, 1369 1/2 W 36th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1369 1/2 W 36th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1369 1/2 W 36th St does not have units with dishwashers.

