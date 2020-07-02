Amenities
1369 1/2 W 36th St Available 08/10/20 One year lease (08/10/2020 - 07/25/2021)
Location: 1369 W 36th St
Room type: one bedroom available in 3b3b
Rent: $1,581 (the only available)
Located on the west part of the USC campus, 1369 W 36th St is a 3B3B condo with a modern interior decoration style. Within the free Lyft area, this apartment is only 0.8 miles away from the USC campus. Each bedroom is a master bedroom with a walk-in closet so that you can enjoy the big living space and good sunlight in your bedroom.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5796870)