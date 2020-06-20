13654 Fellows Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

BRAND NEW 2019 single family home for rent. Private backyard with driveway to park your vehicle. High end appliances, central air the works.

BRAND NEW 2019 single family home for rent. Private backyard, driveway to park your vehicle just a beautiful place to call home.

BRAND NEW 2019 single family home for rent. Private backyard with driveway to park your vehicle. High end appliances, central air the works.

BRAND NEW 2019 single family home for rent. Private backyard, driveway to park your vehicle just a beautiful place to call home.