Los Angeles, CA
13654 Fellows Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13654 Fellows Avenue

13654 Fellows Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13654 Fellows Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
BRAND NEW 2019 single family home for rent. Private backyard with driveway to park your vehicle. High end appliances, central air the works.
BRAND NEW 2019 single family home for rent. Private backyard with driveway to park your vehicle. High end appliances, central air the works.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13654 Fellows Avenue have any available units?
13654 Fellows Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13654 Fellows Avenue have?
Some of 13654 Fellows Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13654 Fellows Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13654 Fellows Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13654 Fellows Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 13654 Fellows Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 13654 Fellows Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13654 Fellows Avenue offers parking.
Does 13654 Fellows Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13654 Fellows Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13654 Fellows Avenue have a pool?
No, 13654 Fellows Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13654 Fellows Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13654 Fellows Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13654 Fellows Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13654 Fellows Avenue has units with dishwashers.
