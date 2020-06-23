13650 MARINA POINTE Drive

Amenities

Designer done 2 Bed, 2.5 bath in the COVE, the newest full service high rise on Marina Pt Drive. Unique, spacious floor plan with dark maple hardwood floors & Berber carpet. Spacious private balcony overlooks the lush green landscaped court yard ! This Luxurious condo also boasts a gourmet gas kitchen with Bosch Appliances and Studio Becker Cabinetry, Elegant large Master Bathroom with custom spacious marble counter top housing Kohler dual sinks, Studio Becker Cabinets, large soaking tub and separate shower. Full service building provides, 24 hr. desk, valet parking for residents and guests, pool, hot tub, outdoor bbq bar, gym, rec lounge, library, conference room & guest suite. Rent include gas,water,EQ insurance & Cable. Close proximity to restaurants, shops LAX & more.