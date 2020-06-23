All apartments in Los Angeles
13650 MARINA POINTE Drive

13650 Marina Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13650 Marina Pointe Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
valet service
Designer done 2 Bed, 2.5 bath in the COVE, the newest full service high rise on Marina Pt Drive. Unique, spacious floor plan with dark maple hardwood floors & Berber carpet. Spacious private balcony overlooks the lush green landscaped court yard ! This Luxurious condo also boasts a gourmet gas kitchen with Bosch Appliances and Studio Becker Cabinetry, Elegant large Master Bathroom with custom spacious marble counter top housing Kohler dual sinks, Studio Becker Cabinets, large soaking tub and separate shower. Full service building provides, 24 hr. desk, valet parking for residents and guests, pool, hot tub, outdoor bbq bar, gym, rec lounge, library, conference room & guest suite. Rent include gas,water,EQ insurance & Cable. Close proximity to restaurants, shops LAX & more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13650 MARINA POINTE Drive have any available units?
13650 MARINA POINTE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13650 MARINA POINTE Drive have?
Some of 13650 MARINA POINTE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13650 MARINA POINTE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13650 MARINA POINTE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13650 MARINA POINTE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13650 MARINA POINTE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13650 MARINA POINTE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13650 MARINA POINTE Drive does offer parking.
Does 13650 MARINA POINTE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13650 MARINA POINTE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13650 MARINA POINTE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13650 MARINA POINTE Drive has a pool.
Does 13650 MARINA POINTE Drive have accessible units?
No, 13650 MARINA POINTE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13650 MARINA POINTE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13650 MARINA POINTE Drive has units with dishwashers.
