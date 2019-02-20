All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:25 AM

1364 S. Cloverdale Ave

1364 South Cloverdale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1364 South Cloverdale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
This property has been staged and is available unfurnished This stunning beauty has just recently had a complete makeover! From head to toe you will surely appreciate the beautiful, original hardwood floors, a layout that gets the flow just so and the french style windows and doors throughout. This is a renovation done right by keeping it\'s charming vintage details like the fireplace, exposed beams and clever built-ins while adding in the modern conveniences you crave - gleaming stainless steel appliances in a serene sleek & modern kitchen, central air and a drop-dead gorgeous bathroom with a luxefinish. Also, the large shared grassy yard is totally enclosed for you to BBQ to your heart\'s content. Conveniently located to the 10 where you can zip downtown to work or fly down to the beach! Less than 15 minutes from The Grove and not to mention the fab new cafe\'s and resto\'s that are popping up everwhere!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1364 S. Cloverdale Ave have any available units?
1364 S. Cloverdale Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1364 S. Cloverdale Ave have?
Some of 1364 S. Cloverdale Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1364 S. Cloverdale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1364 S. Cloverdale Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1364 S. Cloverdale Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1364 S. Cloverdale Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1364 S. Cloverdale Ave offer parking?
No, 1364 S. Cloverdale Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1364 S. Cloverdale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1364 S. Cloverdale Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1364 S. Cloverdale Ave have a pool?
No, 1364 S. Cloverdale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1364 S. Cloverdale Ave have accessible units?
No, 1364 S. Cloverdale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1364 S. Cloverdale Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1364 S. Cloverdale Ave has units with dishwashers.

