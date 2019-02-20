1364 S. Cloverdale Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

This property has been staged and is available unfurnished This stunning beauty has just recently had a complete makeover! From head to toe you will surely appreciate the beautiful, original hardwood floors, a layout that gets the flow just so and the french style windows and doors throughout. This is a renovation done right by keeping it\'s charming vintage details like the fireplace, exposed beams and clever built-ins while adding in the modern conveniences you crave - gleaming stainless steel appliances in a serene sleek & modern kitchen, central air and a drop-dead gorgeous bathroom with a luxefinish. Also, the large shared grassy yard is totally enclosed for you to BBQ to your heart\'s content. Conveniently located to the 10 where you can zip downtown to work or fly down to the beach! Less than 15 minutes from The Grove and not to mention the fab new cafe\'s and resto\'s that are popping up everwhere!