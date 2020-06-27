1363 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue

Amenities

Set behind a white picket fence on tree lined Orange Grove Avenue, this charming Craftsman is the quintessential Spaulding Square home. Large windows and light tones spread warm sunlight throughout the main living room, which features lovely built in shelves and Calcutta marble fireplace. The kitchen, with breakfast area and separate dining room features all the room and amenities a chef could ask for. Ample storage, marble counter tops and appliances by Blue Light and Fisher & Paykel. The master suite encompasses the whole second floor, including ensuite master bath, study and walk in closet. The spacious backyard is a retreat in and of itself, with a resort style pool and modern guest house with its own bath, wet bar and loft sleeping area. Lush flora surrounds the property on all sides, making it a true oasis in the heart of the city.