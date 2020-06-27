All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 25 2019 at 3:22 AM

1363 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue

1363 North Orange Grove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1363 North Orange Grove Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Set behind a white picket fence on tree lined Orange Grove Avenue, this charming Craftsman is the quintessential Spaulding Square home. Large windows and light tones spread warm sunlight throughout the main living room, which features lovely built in shelves and Calcutta marble fireplace. The kitchen, with breakfast area and separate dining room features all the room and amenities a chef could ask for. Ample storage, marble counter tops and appliances by Blue Light and Fisher & Paykel. The master suite encompasses the whole second floor, including ensuite master bath, study and walk in closet. The spacious backyard is a retreat in and of itself, with a resort style pool and modern guest house with its own bath, wet bar and loft sleeping area. Lush flora surrounds the property on all sides, making it a true oasis in the heart of the city.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1363 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue have any available units?
1363 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1363 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue have?
Some of 1363 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1363 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1363 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1363 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1363 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1363 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1363 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue offers parking.
Does 1363 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1363 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1363 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1363 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue has a pool.
Does 1363 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1363 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1363 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1363 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
