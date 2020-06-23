All apartments in Los Angeles
136 N Martel Ave

136 North Martel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

136 North Martel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing 3 bed 2.5 bath single family house 5 min from The Grove! - Amazing recently renovated single family house for rent!
New windows, new flooring, new kitchen, new appliances and new bathroom are only some of the spectacular features this space offers.

Only 5 minutes away from The Grove mall, and close to everything else in the city this is a must see before it's gone.

Central air conditioning and heating, this is a great opportunity. It has a large front yard and backyard and a 2 car garage. It is situated on a tranquil neighborhood with easy access to wherever you need to be.

Come and see for yourself this listing:
3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1 large living room, 1 dining room, 1 large kitchen, 1 laundry room, 1 detached garage and many closets.

(RLNE4578840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 N Martel Ave have any available units?
136 N Martel Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 136 N Martel Ave have?
Some of 136 N Martel Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 N Martel Ave currently offering any rent specials?
136 N Martel Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 N Martel Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 136 N Martel Ave is pet friendly.
Does 136 N Martel Ave offer parking?
Yes, 136 N Martel Ave offers parking.
Does 136 N Martel Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 N Martel Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 N Martel Ave have a pool?
No, 136 N Martel Ave does not have a pool.
Does 136 N Martel Ave have accessible units?
No, 136 N Martel Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 136 N Martel Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 136 N Martel Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
