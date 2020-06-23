136 N Martel Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Amazing 3 bed 2.5 bath single family house 5 min from The Grove! - Amazing recently renovated single family house for rent!

New windows, new flooring, new kitchen, new appliances and new bathroom are only some of the spectacular features this space offers.



Only 5 minutes away from The Grove mall, and close to everything else in the city this is a must see before it's gone.



Central air conditioning and heating, this is a great opportunity. It has a large front yard and backyard and a 2 car garage. It is situated on a tranquil neighborhood with easy access to wherever you need to be.



Come and see for yourself this listing:

3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1 large living room, 1 dining room, 1 large kitchen, 1 laundry room, 1 detached garage and many closets.



