13551 Burbank Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Newly built in 2015 this modern 2 bed 2 bath condo has everything you need!!! In the sought after Valley Glen neighborhood. The unit is on the first floor and one of only four units in a well maintained building. With high ceilings, hardwood floors, balcony and recessed lighting. Granite counters in kitchen and baths, side by side washer and dryer tucked away in a closet, and wall to wall custom closets. Includes two tandem parkings spots and plenty of street parking for guests. All this and pet friendly! Conveniently located in Valley Glen, near LA Valley College and Metro, walking distance to many restaurants. Easy access to the 101 fwy.