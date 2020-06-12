All apartments in Los Angeles
13551 Burbank Boulevard

13551 Burbank Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

13551 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly built in 2015 this modern 2 bed 2 bath condo has everything you need!!! In the sought after Valley Glen neighborhood. The unit is on the first floor and one of only four units in a well maintained building. With high ceilings, hardwood floors, balcony and recessed lighting. Granite counters in kitchen and baths, side by side washer and dryer tucked away in a closet, and wall to wall custom closets. Includes two tandem parkings spots and plenty of street parking for guests. All this and pet friendly! Conveniently located in Valley Glen, near LA Valley College and Metro, walking distance to many restaurants. Easy access to the 101 fwy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13551 Burbank Boulevard have any available units?
13551 Burbank Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13551 Burbank Boulevard have?
Some of 13551 Burbank Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13551 Burbank Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
13551 Burbank Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13551 Burbank Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 13551 Burbank Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 13551 Burbank Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 13551 Burbank Boulevard offers parking.
Does 13551 Burbank Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13551 Burbank Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13551 Burbank Boulevard have a pool?
No, 13551 Burbank Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 13551 Burbank Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 13551 Burbank Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 13551 Burbank Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 13551 Burbank Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
