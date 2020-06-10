13543 MOORPARK Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

Top floor rear unit with panoramic views from almost every room! This is your opportunity to live in the best unit in the complex located at the very back northeast corner with only one shared wall. Two great balconies with views to die for. Only one block from Ventura Blvd and in the coveted Dixie Canyon school district. The unit has an open floor plan, a wood burning fireplace and two spacious bedrooms. Three large closets, lots of storage, and a washer and dryer in the unit. The complex has a pool, two side by side parking spaces next to the elevator and a huge storage space in the garage.