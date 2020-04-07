13543 Moorpark Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

One of the best locations in the San Fernando Valley and only a block away from Ventura Blvd. This prime Sherman Oaks condo sits on the top floor of a quiet building, with tree top views from every room. Enjoy a nice, bright, and warm living room wi



th a fireplace + dining room & updated chef's kitchen with an abundance of counter top and cabinet space. Two bedrooms + 2 baths, including a master with custom tiled walk-in shower & floor-to-ceiling mirrored closet doors +2nd bedroom w/ glass sliders opening to a private balcony w/ mountain views, give the place a relaxed feel. Building amenities include controlled entry & swimming pool. Central HVAC & covered parking space round out this impressive offering, moments from restaurants, shopping, transportation hubs & studios. Easy to show! Buyer to cooperate with seller's 1031 exchange at no cost to the buyer.