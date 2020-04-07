All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13543 Moorpark Street

13543 W Moorpark St · No Longer Available
Location

13543 W Moorpark St, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
One of the best locations in the San Fernando Valley and only a block away from Ventura Blvd. This prime Sherman Oaks condo sits on the top floor of a quiet building, with tree top views from every room. Enjoy a nice, bright, and warm living room wi

th a fireplace + dining room & updated chef's kitchen with an abundance of counter top and cabinet space. Two bedrooms + 2 baths, including a master with custom tiled walk-in shower & floor-to-ceiling mirrored closet doors +2nd bedroom w/ glass sliders opening to a private balcony w/ mountain views, give the place a relaxed feel. Building amenities include controlled entry & swimming pool. Central HVAC & covered parking space round out this impressive offering, moments from restaurants, shopping, transportation hubs & studios. Easy to show! Buyer to cooperate with seller's 1031 exchange at no cost to the buyer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13543 Moorpark Street have any available units?
13543 Moorpark Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13543 Moorpark Street have?
Some of 13543 Moorpark Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13543 Moorpark Street currently offering any rent specials?
13543 Moorpark Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13543 Moorpark Street pet-friendly?
No, 13543 Moorpark Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13543 Moorpark Street offer parking?
Yes, 13543 Moorpark Street offers parking.
Does 13543 Moorpark Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13543 Moorpark Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13543 Moorpark Street have a pool?
Yes, 13543 Moorpark Street has a pool.
Does 13543 Moorpark Street have accessible units?
No, 13543 Moorpark Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13543 Moorpark Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13543 Moorpark Street does not have units with dishwashers.
