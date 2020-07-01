All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

13536 Wentworth Street

13536 Wentworth Street · No Longer Available
Location

13536 Wentworth Street, Los Angeles, CA 91402
Arleta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, Two Story House in Quiet Residential Neighborhood in Arleta, CA - Spectacular, beautifully remodeled, 4 bedrooms (plus bonus room), 3 baths house is located in the best Arleta neighborhood.
The property features open floor plan with magnificent kitchen with appliances, tile counter tops and custom wood cabinets that opens to formal dining area and living room with fireplace; living room with high ceilings; luxurious master suite with large master bath and walk-in closet; three additional good size bedrooms and bathroom upstairs; another bathroom and large storage room downstairs; two-car attached garage with washer & dryer, recessed lights, central AC, new floors, lots of extra storage space.
Beautifully maintained private and gated backyard and front yard feature drought tolerant landscaping, fruit trees and large outdoor back patio.

Centrally located in a quiet residential neighborhood, close to schools, parks, Kaiser Permanente, shops & restaurants, with easy access to freeways this home is perfect rental option for group of tenants (foreign students, professionals, etc.).

One-year minimum lease. $5,500.00 security deposit.
Background check will be completed with application.
We follow all fair housing laws.
RPM South SFV
Lic 01952623

(RLNE5483087)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13536 Wentworth Street have any available units?
13536 Wentworth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13536 Wentworth Street have?
Some of 13536 Wentworth Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13536 Wentworth Street currently offering any rent specials?
13536 Wentworth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13536 Wentworth Street pet-friendly?
No, 13536 Wentworth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13536 Wentworth Street offer parking?
Yes, 13536 Wentworth Street offers parking.
Does 13536 Wentworth Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13536 Wentworth Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13536 Wentworth Street have a pool?
No, 13536 Wentworth Street does not have a pool.
Does 13536 Wentworth Street have accessible units?
No, 13536 Wentworth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13536 Wentworth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13536 Wentworth Street does not have units with dishwashers.

