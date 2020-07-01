13536 Wentworth Street

Amenities

4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, Two Story House in Quiet Residential Neighborhood in Arleta, CA - Spectacular, beautifully remodeled, 4 bedrooms (plus bonus room), 3 baths house is located in the best Arleta neighborhood.

The property features open floor plan with magnificent kitchen with appliances, tile counter tops and custom wood cabinets that opens to formal dining area and living room with fireplace; living room with high ceilings; luxurious master suite with large master bath and walk-in closet; three additional good size bedrooms and bathroom upstairs; another bathroom and large storage room downstairs; two-car attached garage with washer & dryer, recessed lights, central AC, new floors, lots of extra storage space.

Beautifully maintained private and gated backyard and front yard feature drought tolerant landscaping, fruit trees and large outdoor back patio.



Centrally located in a quiet residential neighborhood, close to schools, parks, Kaiser Permanente, shops & restaurants, with easy access to freeways this home is perfect rental option for group of tenants (foreign students, professionals, etc.).



One-year minimum lease. $5,500.00 security deposit.

Background check will be completed with application.

We follow all fair housing laws.

