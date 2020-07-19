All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1351 TOWER GROVE Drive

1351 N Tower Grove Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1351 N Tower Grove Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
sauna
Minutes from historic Beverly Hills Hotel & Rodeo Dr, is this gorgeous, gated and private estate atop Beverly Hills! Newly remodeled, 5 Bdrms, 5.5Ba over 2,000 square foot roof top deck with views to the city, ocean and beyond. A private retreat that boasts an open floor plan with a grand entry that leads to a sun-filled living area. Exquisite interiors include, on the top floor a spectacular master suite with extra-large walk in closet and office area, large bathroom and sauna. Downstairs 4 additional bedroom suites. A gourmet chef's kitchen, formal dining room, family room. Huge bonus room would make a great second junior master bedroom room or home theater or recording studio. A sparkling pool, spa and waterfall, gazebo in a tranquil setting and lavish landscape completes this special property. This is a Must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1351 TOWER GROVE Drive have any available units?
1351 TOWER GROVE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1351 TOWER GROVE Drive have?
Some of 1351 TOWER GROVE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1351 TOWER GROVE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1351 TOWER GROVE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1351 TOWER GROVE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1351 TOWER GROVE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1351 TOWER GROVE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1351 TOWER GROVE Drive offers parking.
Does 1351 TOWER GROVE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1351 TOWER GROVE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1351 TOWER GROVE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1351 TOWER GROVE Drive has a pool.
Does 1351 TOWER GROVE Drive have accessible units?
No, 1351 TOWER GROVE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1351 TOWER GROVE Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1351 TOWER GROVE Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
