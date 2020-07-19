1351 TOWER GROVE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub media room sauna

Minutes from historic Beverly Hills Hotel & Rodeo Dr, is this gorgeous, gated and private estate atop Beverly Hills! Newly remodeled, 5 Bdrms, 5.5Ba over 2,000 square foot roof top deck with views to the city, ocean and beyond. A private retreat that boasts an open floor plan with a grand entry that leads to a sun-filled living area. Exquisite interiors include, on the top floor a spectacular master suite with extra-large walk in closet and office area, large bathroom and sauna. Downstairs 4 additional bedroom suites. A gourmet chef's kitchen, formal dining room, family room. Huge bonus room would make a great second junior master bedroom room or home theater or recording studio. A sparkling pool, spa and waterfall, gazebo in a tranquil setting and lavish landscape completes this special property. This is a Must see.