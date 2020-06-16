135 TOPSAIL MALL

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage hot tub

Silver Strand living at its finest, South facing totally remodeled top to bottom, no money spared. This $250,000 remodel includes a new kit & new master bath. The home has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, elevator & a finished rooftop deck w/hot tub. The main level has an open floor plan w/hardwood floors. A large formal DR area w/a formal LR w/fireplace & private balcony. A gourmet kitchen with new stainless steel top of the line appliances and oversized island. The living area has HW floors & the upstairs level has carpet & features a large master suite and two additional BR's. The master suite has a fireplace, private balcony, custom built-ins and remodeled en-suite BA w/ separate shower & tub. His/hers sinks, vanity and lockable walk-in-closet. Two additional bedrooms share a jack and jill BA w/balcony. The downstairs level has a large family/rec room