135 TOPSAIL MALL

Amenities
Silver Strand living at its finest, South facing totally remodeled top to bottom, no money spared. This $250,000 remodel includes a new kit & new master bath. The home has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, elevator & a finished rooftop deck w/hot tub. The main level has an open floor plan w/hardwood floors. A large formal DR area w/a formal LR w/fireplace & private balcony. A gourmet kitchen with new stainless steel top of the line appliances and oversized island. The living area has HW floors & the upstairs level has carpet & features a large master suite and two additional BR's. The master suite has a fireplace, private balcony, custom built-ins and remodeled en-suite BA w/ separate shower & tub. His/hers sinks, vanity and lockable walk-in-closet. Two additional bedrooms share a jack and jill BA w/balcony. The downstairs level has a large family/rec room