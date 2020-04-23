All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 29 2019 at 2:45 PM

1348 North DETROIT Street

1348 North Detroit Street · No Longer Available
Location

1348 North Detroit Street, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Set on a quiet and charming street in Hollywood, this RARE Duplex Lease boasts a unit with 2 BD/2BA. Enter the 2 BD/2 BA unit to find a charming living room with a kitchen to the right, with surrounding windows, dining area and complete with appliances. As you move through the hallway you will find a bedroom with a cozy sitting nook with lots of above storage. Pass the washer/dryer and bathroom down the hall and enter to the master bedroom, with large windows that allow for plenty of natural light to flood in. The en-suite master bathroom features a shower and even more storage space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1348 North DETROIT Street have any available units?
1348 North DETROIT Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1348 North DETROIT Street have?
Some of 1348 North DETROIT Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1348 North DETROIT Street currently offering any rent specials?
1348 North DETROIT Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1348 North DETROIT Street pet-friendly?
No, 1348 North DETROIT Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1348 North DETROIT Street offer parking?
Yes, 1348 North DETROIT Street offers parking.
Does 1348 North DETROIT Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1348 North DETROIT Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1348 North DETROIT Street have a pool?
No, 1348 North DETROIT Street does not have a pool.
Does 1348 North DETROIT Street have accessible units?
No, 1348 North DETROIT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1348 North DETROIT Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1348 North DETROIT Street has units with dishwashers.
