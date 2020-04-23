1348 North DETROIT Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

Set on a quiet and charming street in Hollywood, this RARE Duplex Lease boasts a unit with 2 BD/2BA. Enter the 2 BD/2 BA unit to find a charming living room with a kitchen to the right, with surrounding windows, dining area and complete with appliances. As you move through the hallway you will find a bedroom with a cozy sitting nook with lots of above storage. Pass the washer/dryer and bathroom down the hall and enter to the master bedroom, with large windows that allow for plenty of natural light to flood in. The en-suite master bathroom features a shower and even more storage space.