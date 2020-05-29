All apartments in Los Angeles
1347 W 36th Street

1347 West 36th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1347 West 36th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Congress North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Single Family Home minutes from USC. Property is actually a little over 1100 sq ft. This charming gated home has lots of character and offers a front and rear yard. Rear yard has fruit trees and parking for up to three. A cute quaint front porch welcomes you and is perfect for outside seating or decor. Dark laminate wood floors pop with the newly painted white pallet. The bathroom has old-world charm that has come back! Yes...subway-like tile makes this bathroom special. Room for a stackable washer and dryer in kitchen as well as a dinette table. Tenant pays all utilities including water and trash, owner will maintain gardener at the home. This lovely home is just minutes away from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Exposition Park, Downtown Los Angeles, 10 FWY and the notable USC Campuses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

