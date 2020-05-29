1347 W 36th Street

Amenities

Single Family Home minutes from USC. Property is actually a little over 1100 sq ft. This charming gated home has lots of character and offers a front and rear yard. Rear yard has fruit trees and parking for up to three. A cute quaint front porch welcomes you and is perfect for outside seating or decor. Dark laminate wood floors pop with the newly painted white pallet. The bathroom has old-world charm that has come back! Yes...subway-like tile makes this bathroom special. Room for a stackable washer and dryer in kitchen as well as a dinette table. Tenant pays all utilities including water and trash, owner will maintain gardener at the home. This lovely home is just minutes away from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Exposition Park, Downtown Los Angeles, 10 FWY and the notable USC Campuses.