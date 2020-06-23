13440 Victory Blvd

Amenities

Quiet and safe neighborhood located in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles. Easy access to Hollywood. Live close to everything convenient to bus routes and shops. with easy access to freeways, and only minutes from shopping, fine dining and entertainment, Truly a place you will can call home!



***FOR VIEWING CALL:240-813-4811***



* Air Conditioner

* Cable/WiFi Ready

* Ceiling Fans

* Disposal

* Gas Range

* Microwave

* Mirrored Closet Doors

* Refrigerator

* Spacious Walk In Closet

* Stainless Steel Appliances

* Window Coverings

* Wood Inspired Flooring

* Access to Public

* Transportation

* Assigned Parking

* Controlled Access

* Gated Courtyard

* Easy Access to Shopping

* Easy Access to Freeways

* Laundry Facility



(RLNE4698411)