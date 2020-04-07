1340 S BEVERLY GLEN

Amenities

This Westwood urban retreat with its floor to ceiling windows & doors, delivers natural light to brighten your home. Relax on a large private patio or soak up the ambiance of the beautiful stone fireplace. The unit features brand new appliances, beautifully re-done bathrooms, an updated kitchen, indoor laundry room and pantry. The spacious master bedroom includes a massive walk-in closet, vanity and bath. Conveniently located close to Beverly Hills & UCLA, moments to trendy restaurants, shops & theaters, the Waldorf Astoria Hotel & world-famous Eataly. The building features a pool & spa.