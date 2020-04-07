All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

1340 S BEVERLY GLEN

1340 South Beverly Glen Boulevard · (310) 486-1065
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1340 South Beverly Glen Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 217 · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1201 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
This Westwood urban retreat with its floor to ceiling windows & doors, delivers natural light to brighten your home. Relax on a large private patio or soak up the ambiance of the beautiful stone fireplace. The unit features brand new appliances, beautifully re-done bathrooms, an updated kitchen, indoor laundry room and pantry. The spacious master bedroom includes a massive walk-in closet, vanity and bath. Conveniently located close to Beverly Hills & UCLA, moments to trendy restaurants, shops & theaters, the Waldorf Astoria Hotel & world-famous Eataly. The building features a pool & spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1340 S BEVERLY GLEN have any available units?
1340 S BEVERLY GLEN has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1340 S BEVERLY GLEN have?
Some of 1340 S BEVERLY GLEN's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1340 S BEVERLY GLEN currently offering any rent specials?
1340 S BEVERLY GLEN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1340 S BEVERLY GLEN pet-friendly?
No, 1340 S BEVERLY GLEN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1340 S BEVERLY GLEN offer parking?
Yes, 1340 S BEVERLY GLEN does offer parking.
Does 1340 S BEVERLY GLEN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1340 S BEVERLY GLEN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1340 S BEVERLY GLEN have a pool?
Yes, 1340 S BEVERLY GLEN has a pool.
Does 1340 S BEVERLY GLEN have accessible units?
No, 1340 S BEVERLY GLEN does not have accessible units.
Does 1340 S BEVERLY GLEN have units with dishwashers?
No, 1340 S BEVERLY GLEN does not have units with dishwashers.
