1339 North KENMORE Avenue

Brand new 2019 luxury townhome for lease. This stunning 2-story modern home has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths with two oversized dedicated parking spaces. Amenities include an in-unit washer and dryer, stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood flooring throughout, recessed lighting, high ceilings, large windows, and a private deck with views of Downtown LA. The technologically advanced home also includes a NEST thermostat and hookups for your electric car charger. Centrally located to Hollywood, Los Feliz, Mid-Wilshire and many other desirable neighborhoods with trendy shopping and restaurants within walking distance. Close to Kaiser Permanente, Children's Hospital, Metro Red Line stops and easy access to the 101 freeway.