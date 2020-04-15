All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1339 North KENMORE Avenue

1339 N Kenmore Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1339 N Kenmore Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
East Hollywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Brand new 2019 luxury townhome for lease. This stunning 2-story modern home has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths with two oversized dedicated parking spaces. Amenities include an in-unit washer and dryer, stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood flooring throughout, recessed lighting, high ceilings, large windows, and a private deck with views of Downtown LA. The technologically advanced home also includes a NEST thermostat and hookups for your electric car charger. Centrally located to Hollywood, Los Feliz, Mid-Wilshire and many other desirable neighborhoods with trendy shopping and restaurants within walking distance. Close to Kaiser Permanente, Children's Hospital, Metro Red Line stops and easy access to the 101 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

