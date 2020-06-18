All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:58 PM

13370 CONTOUR Drive

13370 Contour Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13370 Contour Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Stunning architectural masterpiece So of the Blvd in Sherman Oaks not to be missed! A private 4 bedroom, 3 bath home close to all the City offers. Entering you will be delighted by soaring ceilings, walls of windows offer picturesque tree top views, a beautiful catwalk, grand fireplace & open floor plan with French doors to a lush backyard for relaxed outdoor living--covered brick patio, pool/spa, fountain & garden. On the second level the updated eat-in kitchen with SS appliances includes a Bosch cooktop, Bosch dishwasher, dble oven, farmhouse sink & custom cabinetry, enhanced by French doors with stained glass leading to the lovely outdoor seating area. Also on this level are 3 bedrooms, 2 baths & laundry room. Atop the catwalk the luxurious private master suite awaits with a fireplace, spacious walk-in-closet, new master bath designed with elegance--subway tile, quartz counter tops, dual sinks, separate tub/shower & vanity. Abundant natural light & breezes flow thru the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13370 CONTOUR Drive have any available units?
13370 CONTOUR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13370 CONTOUR Drive have?
Some of 13370 CONTOUR Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13370 CONTOUR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13370 CONTOUR Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13370 CONTOUR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13370 CONTOUR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13370 CONTOUR Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13370 CONTOUR Drive offers parking.
Does 13370 CONTOUR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13370 CONTOUR Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13370 CONTOUR Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13370 CONTOUR Drive has a pool.
Does 13370 CONTOUR Drive have accessible units?
No, 13370 CONTOUR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13370 CONTOUR Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13370 CONTOUR Drive has units with dishwashers.
