13370 CONTOUR Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

Stunning architectural masterpiece So of the Blvd in Sherman Oaks not to be missed! A private 4 bedroom, 3 bath home close to all the City offers. Entering you will be delighted by soaring ceilings, walls of windows offer picturesque tree top views, a beautiful catwalk, grand fireplace & open floor plan with French doors to a lush backyard for relaxed outdoor living--covered brick patio, pool/spa, fountain & garden. On the second level the updated eat-in kitchen with SS appliances includes a Bosch cooktop, Bosch dishwasher, dble oven, farmhouse sink & custom cabinetry, enhanced by French doors with stained glass leading to the lovely outdoor seating area. Also on this level are 3 bedrooms, 2 baths & laundry room. Atop the catwalk the luxurious private master suite awaits with a fireplace, spacious walk-in-closet, new master bath designed with elegance--subway tile, quartz counter tops, dual sinks, separate tub/shower & vanity. Abundant natural light & breezes flow thru the home.