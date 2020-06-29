13346 Foothill Blvd.

Amenities

2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Sylmar House with Large Yard! Ready for Move In! - This charming house sits back from the street with a long driveway. The living room is very spacious and opens up to the kitchen with ample cupboards and counter space. There are two well sized bedrooms with closets. There is garage and laundry area. The backyard is extra large. The home has fresh paint and new bathroom vanity. Please contact Shannon at (818) 792-9515 cell, (818) 366-8812 office or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule an appointment.



(RLNE5524754)