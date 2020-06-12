1334 GOUCHER Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill hot tub

Charming Palisades home perched in Pacific Palisades boasting some of the best Ocean & City Views in LA 4 bedroom 2 full baths plus an office 5th bedroom attached to office attached to master. Master has central air conditioning. The beach and Palisades Village is right down the road with shops, restaurants and entertainment. Beautiful open floor plan with inside/outside feel, hot tub, BBQ, with charming outside den and gorgeous views of the mountains city, ocean and some of the best sunsets in the world.