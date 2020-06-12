All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1334 GOUCHER Street

1334 Goucher Street · No Longer Available
Location

1334 Goucher Street, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
hot tub
Charming Palisades home perched in Pacific Palisades boasting some of the best Ocean & City Views in LA 4 bedroom 2 full baths plus an office 5th bedroom attached to office attached to master. Master has central air conditioning. The beach and Palisades Village is right down the road with shops, restaurants and entertainment. Beautiful open floor plan with inside/outside feel, hot tub, BBQ, with charming outside den and gorgeous views of the mountains city, ocean and some of the best sunsets in the world.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1334 GOUCHER Street have any available units?
1334 GOUCHER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1334 GOUCHER Street have?
Some of 1334 GOUCHER Street's amenities include patio / balcony, air conditioning, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1334 GOUCHER Street currently offering any rent specials?
1334 GOUCHER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1334 GOUCHER Street pet-friendly?
No, 1334 GOUCHER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1334 GOUCHER Street offer parking?
No, 1334 GOUCHER Street does not offer parking.
Does 1334 GOUCHER Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1334 GOUCHER Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1334 GOUCHER Street have a pool?
No, 1334 GOUCHER Street does not have a pool.
Does 1334 GOUCHER Street have accessible units?
No, 1334 GOUCHER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1334 GOUCHER Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1334 GOUCHER Street does not have units with dishwashers.
