1333 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming one level house with large rooms, a detached bonus room, covered patio and wonderful yard. Living room has an ornamental wood burning fireplace. House has been freshly painted, the original hardwood floors have been refinished. Spacious kitchen comes with stainless steel gas range (stove/oven), dishwasher and refrigerator. There are side by side washer and dryer in separate laundry room off of kitchen. Fantastic backyard with grassy area and B.B.Q. grill. Detached garage has been converted into a bonus room, ideal for a play room, office, studio, etc. Driveway parking. Will consider a pet with additional deposit. Fresh pictures coming once the updating of the house is complete.