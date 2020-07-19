All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1333 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:14 AM

1333 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue

1333 North Orange Grove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1333 North Orange Grove Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming one level house with large rooms, a detached bonus room, covered patio and wonderful yard. Living room has an ornamental wood burning fireplace. House has been freshly painted, the original hardwood floors have been refinished. Spacious kitchen comes with stainless steel gas range (stove/oven), dishwasher and refrigerator. There are side by side washer and dryer in separate laundry room off of kitchen. Fantastic backyard with grassy area and B.B.Q. grill. Detached garage has been converted into a bonus room, ideal for a play room, office, studio, etc. Driveway parking. Will consider a pet with additional deposit. Fresh pictures coming once the updating of the house is complete.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1333 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue have any available units?
1333 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1333 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue have?
Some of 1333 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1333 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1333 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1333 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1333 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1333 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1333 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue offers parking.
Does 1333 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1333 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1333 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1333 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1333 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1333 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1333 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1333 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
