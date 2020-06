Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking range oven refrigerator

This BRIGHT, AIRY, SPACIOUS, AND CHARMING UPPER TRIPLEX is READY TO be YOUR HOME. No one is below or next to the unit, going up to your own private pad with no common walls. Hardwood floors through out with a walking closet. beautiful common outside area as well.