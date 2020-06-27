All apartments in Los Angeles
1333 6th Avenue

1333 6th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1333 6th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
STEPS TO ABBOTT KINNEY SUBJECT TO AVAILABILITY, Unfurnished Cottage STEPS to Abbott Kinney Blvd. YOUR OWN OASIS Botanical garden views from every room, this 2 bedroom cottage has 1 3/4 bathrooms. There is a claw foot bath tub to soak the stress away. Large kitchen with glass door cabinets, Mexican tiles, stainless steel stove and oven and kitchen complete with everything a gourmet cook needs. There is a dishwasher, microwave and washer and dryer in the unit. The laundry area includes a washer and dryer with a folding table and storage drawers. French doors in the dining and office/workroom open to expansive garden views. A patio deck adjoins the dining room. The front yard driveway allows for off-street parking. The property is on an artist compound with 2 other homes sharing a 4000 sq ft garden space with water features, bird feeders, outdoor fireplace and BBQ area plus various dining tables and sitting areas. 5 minutes to Venice Boardwalk, the world famous 26 mile Strand, and Venice Beach. Rates subject to change without notice, If you need it furnished rate will be higher $7750 Coastal Vacation Estates Willie Baronet 310-801-0633

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1333 6th Avenue have any available units?
1333 6th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1333 6th Avenue have?
Some of 1333 6th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1333 6th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1333 6th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1333 6th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1333 6th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1333 6th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1333 6th Avenue offers parking.
Does 1333 6th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1333 6th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1333 6th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1333 6th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1333 6th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1333 6th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1333 6th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1333 6th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
