1333 6th Avenue

STEPS TO ABBOTT KINNEY SUBJECT TO AVAILABILITY, Unfurnished Cottage STEPS to Abbott Kinney Blvd. YOUR OWN OASIS Botanical garden views from every room, this 2 bedroom cottage has 1 3/4 bathrooms. There is a claw foot bath tub to soak the stress away. Large kitchen with glass door cabinets, Mexican tiles, stainless steel stove and oven and kitchen complete with everything a gourmet cook needs. There is a dishwasher, microwave and washer and dryer in the unit. The laundry area includes a washer and dryer with a folding table and storage drawers. French doors in the dining and office/workroom open to expansive garden views. A patio deck adjoins the dining room. The front yard driveway allows for off-street parking. The property is on an artist compound with 2 other homes sharing a 4000 sq ft garden space with water features, bird feeders, outdoor fireplace and BBQ area plus various dining tables and sitting areas. 5 minutes to Venice Boardwalk, the world famous 26 mile Strand, and Venice Beach. Rates subject to change without notice, If you need it furnished rate will be higher $7750 Coastal Vacation Estates Willie Baronet 310-801-0633