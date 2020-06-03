1332 Westerly Terrace

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Live in the hills of Silver Lake!! Welcome home to 1332 Westerly Ter an unfurnished 4 bedroom 2 bath single family home with it's own entry street level on Westerly Ter. This also includes two parking spaces in the driveway in front of the house. This is a 4plex building with three 1bed/1bath units downstairs with long term awesome tenants. When you walk inside you will see the home is filled with tons of natural light all thoughout the house. Enjoy a spacious livingroom with 3 big floor to ceiling windows and a gas fireplace. The dining and kitchen area open up to make a nice social dining experience. Kitchen is complete with staineless steal appliances, quartz countertops, and a fun checkered floor. All 4 bedrooms are a generous size. The large master bedroom has an en suite bathroom and a private patio attached. You will find a bedroom on each side of the house and the other two rooms in the back of the house with stunning views of the hills of Silver Lake and downtown. If you love the outdoors, there is a multi level backyard garden with two orange trees, lemon tree, jacaranda, and other greenery to enjoy (along with the hummingbirds). Central AC/heat with the nest thermostate and arlo security system for security. Laundry room is shared by tenants locted in the back of the shared outdoor area. Close to Griffith Park, Dodger Statium, Downtown, Hollywood, Silverlake reservoir, and easy access to freeways. Call/txt Janica- 818.209.1909 or email Janica@CharmingLA.com