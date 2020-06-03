All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1332 Westerly Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1332 Westerly Terrace
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:10 AM

1332 Westerly Terrace

1332 Westerly Terrace · (661) 290-3700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Silver Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1332 Westerly Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Live in the hills of Silver Lake!! Welcome home to 1332 Westerly Ter an unfurnished 4 bedroom 2 bath single family home with it's own entry street level on Westerly Ter. This also includes two parking spaces in the driveway in front of the house. This is a 4plex building with three 1bed/1bath units downstairs with long term awesome tenants. When you walk inside you will see the home is filled with tons of natural light all thoughout the house. Enjoy a spacious livingroom with 3 big floor to ceiling windows and a gas fireplace. The dining and kitchen area open up to make a nice social dining experience. Kitchen is complete with staineless steal appliances, quartz countertops, and a fun checkered floor. All 4 bedrooms are a generous size. The large master bedroom has an en suite bathroom and a private patio attached. You will find a bedroom on each side of the house and the other two rooms in the back of the house with stunning views of the hills of Silver Lake and downtown. If you love the outdoors, there is a multi level backyard garden with two orange trees, lemon tree, jacaranda, and other greenery to enjoy (along with the hummingbirds). Central AC/heat with the nest thermostate and arlo security system for security. Laundry room is shared by tenants locted in the back of the shared outdoor area. Close to Griffith Park, Dodger Statium, Downtown, Hollywood, Silverlake reservoir, and easy access to freeways. Call/txt Janica- 818.209.1909 or email Janica@CharmingLA.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1332 Westerly Terrace have any available units?
1332 Westerly Terrace has a unit available for $5,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1332 Westerly Terrace have?
Some of 1332 Westerly Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1332 Westerly Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1332 Westerly Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1332 Westerly Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 1332 Westerly Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1332 Westerly Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1332 Westerly Terrace does offer parking.
Does 1332 Westerly Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1332 Westerly Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1332 Westerly Terrace have a pool?
No, 1332 Westerly Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1332 Westerly Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1332 Westerly Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1332 Westerly Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1332 Westerly Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1332 Westerly Terrace?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Avana North Hollywood
11201 Otsego St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90293
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity