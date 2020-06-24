Amenities
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***
- Address: 1332 West 225th Street #19, Torrance, CA 90501
- Rent: $1,625 Per Month
- Deposit: $1,800
- 600 or Better Credit Score
- 2 Bedrooms
- 1 Bathroom
- Approx Sq.Ft: 950
- Upstairs Unit
- New Plank Flooring
- Window Coverings
- Gas Range Included
- New Wall Heater
- New Dual Pane Windows
- Laundry On-site
- One Parking Space Included
- Utilities Included: Water, Sewer, & Trash
- No Pets
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.