All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1332 West 225th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1332 West 225th Street
Last updated April 29 2020 at 12:07 AM

1332 West 225th Street

1332 West 225th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Harbor Gateway South
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1332 West 225th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90501
Harbor Gateway South

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***

- Address: 1332 West 225th Street #19, Torrance, CA 90501

- Rent: $1,625 Per Month
- Deposit: $1,800
- 600 or Better Credit Score
- 2 Bedrooms
- 1 Bathroom
- Approx Sq.Ft: 950

- Upstairs Unit
- New Plank Flooring
- Window Coverings
- Gas Range Included
- New Wall Heater
- New Dual Pane Windows
- Laundry On-site
- One Parking Space Included
- Utilities Included: Water, Sewer, & Trash
- No Pets
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1332 West 225th Street have any available units?
1332 West 225th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1332 West 225th Street have?
Some of 1332 West 225th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1332 West 225th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1332 West 225th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1332 West 225th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1332 West 225th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1332 West 225th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1332 West 225th Street offers parking.
Does 1332 West 225th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1332 West 225th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1332 West 225th Street have a pool?
No, 1332 West 225th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1332 West 225th Street have accessible units?
No, 1332 West 225th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1332 West 225th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1332 West 225th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
10620 NoHo
10620 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91606
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College