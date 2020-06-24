Amenities

- Address: 1332 West 225th Street #19, Torrance, CA 90501



- Rent: $1,625 Per Month

- Deposit: $1,800

- 600 or Better Credit Score

- 2 Bedrooms

- 1 Bathroom

- Approx Sq.Ft: 950



- Upstairs Unit

- New Plank Flooring

- Window Coverings

- Gas Range Included

- New Wall Heater

- New Dual Pane Windows

- Laundry On-site

- One Parking Space Included

- Utilities Included: Water, Sewer, & Trash

- No Pets

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.