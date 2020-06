Amenities

Remodeled spacious home for rent in a great area of Sylmar. This horse property has RV access parking, half an acre lot, 3 car attached garage, tile floors, recessed lighting throughout, newer kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops, newer paint interior/exterior. Has formal dining and living area, newer bathrooms, newer flooring in bedrooms, newer windows, central ac and heating. Don't miss a chance to live in this great area close to schools, shopping centers, and freeway access.