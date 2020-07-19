1328 w 8th St.

Amenities

For Lease, 2 bedroom Spanish Stucco home on quiet street in upper Vista Del Oro neighborhood of San Pedro. Freshly painted, brand new kitchen appliances, cook top, oven dishwasher, garbage disposal, stainless steel sink and faucet and tile counters. Brand new wall to wall carpeting in living room, family room, hall way and 2 bedroom. New vinyl flooring in the kitchen and dining area. Bathroom has new tiled shower, floor and new pedestal sink. Ceiling light/fans in front bedroom, family room and dining are. Sliding doors out to patio. 1 garage parking. Community coin operated laundry room available. Call for qualifying information and appointment to view.