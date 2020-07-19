All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1328 w 8th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1328 w 8th St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1328 w 8th St.

1328 W 8th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northwest San Pedro
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1328 W 8th St, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
For Lease, 2 bedroom Spanish Stucco home on quiet street in upper Vista Del Oro neighborhood of San Pedro. Freshly painted, brand new kitchen appliances, cook top, oven dishwasher, garbage disposal, stainless steel sink and faucet and tile counters. Brand new wall to wall carpeting in living room, family room, hall way and 2 bedroom. New vinyl flooring in the kitchen and dining area. Bathroom has new tiled shower, floor and new pedestal sink. Ceiling light/fans in front bedroom, family room and dining are. Sliding doors out to patio. 1 garage parking. Community coin operated laundry room available. Call for qualifying information and appointment to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1328 w 8th St. have any available units?
1328 w 8th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1328 w 8th St. have?
Some of 1328 w 8th St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1328 w 8th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1328 w 8th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1328 w 8th St. pet-friendly?
No, 1328 w 8th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1328 w 8th St. offer parking?
Yes, 1328 w 8th St. offers parking.
Does 1328 w 8th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1328 w 8th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1328 w 8th St. have a pool?
No, 1328 w 8th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1328 w 8th St. have accessible units?
No, 1328 w 8th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1328 w 8th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1328 w 8th St. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College