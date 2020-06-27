All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
1327 South BURNSIDE Avenue
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:20 AM

1327 South BURNSIDE Avenue

1327 South Burnside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1327 South Burnside Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Renovated bright and airy 2 bedroom lower unit in a 3-unit building. Very private and quiet. 1.5 baths. Two Patios. 1-car shared garage parking. Beautiful recently renovated classic craftsman apartment. Large living room, formal dining room, 2 large bedrooms, kitchen, separate breakfast room and laundry room. Large master bathroom, separate small powder room. 1450 square feet. Recently refinished hardwood floors. Large windows. Like new custom blinds. Large patio in front and backyard. Like new refrigerator & gas stove. Washer-dryer inside apartment. Ideal, highly sought after Mid-City area. Easy access to San Vicente, Olympic, Wilshire & Freeways. Quick drive to downtown, Century City, or Westwood. Near Cedars-Sinai. Small pet under 25 pounds, considered with additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1327 South BURNSIDE Avenue have any available units?
1327 South BURNSIDE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1327 South BURNSIDE Avenue have?
Some of 1327 South BURNSIDE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1327 South BURNSIDE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1327 South BURNSIDE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1327 South BURNSIDE Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1327 South BURNSIDE Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1327 South BURNSIDE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1327 South BURNSIDE Avenue offers parking.
Does 1327 South BURNSIDE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1327 South BURNSIDE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1327 South BURNSIDE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1327 South BURNSIDE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1327 South BURNSIDE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1327 South BURNSIDE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1327 South BURNSIDE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1327 South BURNSIDE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
