1327 South BURNSIDE Avenue

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Renovated bright and airy 2 bedroom lower unit in a 3-unit building. Very private and quiet. 1.5 baths. Two Patios. 1-car shared garage parking. Beautiful recently renovated classic craftsman apartment. Large living room, formal dining room, 2 large bedrooms, kitchen, separate breakfast room and laundry room. Large master bathroom, separate small powder room. 1450 square feet. Recently refinished hardwood floors. Large windows. Like new custom blinds. Large patio in front and backyard. Like new refrigerator & gas stove. Washer-dryer inside apartment. Ideal, highly sought after Mid-City area. Easy access to San Vicente, Olympic, Wilshire & Freeways. Quick drive to downtown, Century City, or Westwood. Near Cedars-Sinai. Small pet under 25 pounds, considered with additional deposit.