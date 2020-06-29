All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 13264 Warnick Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
13264 Warnick Way
Last updated April 23 2020 at 5:25 AM

13264 Warnick Way

13264 Warnick Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sylmar
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13264 Warnick Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
dog park
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Now for Lease! Welcome to Tovara Homes Community located in Sylmar! This stunning 2018 built Townhome resides in a private, gated community offering a floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a private 2-car garage of your own! Inside this 1,780-Sq Ft floor plan, find well-illuminated rooms with beautiful, new flooring, high ceilings, LED recessed lighting along with nice built-ins, indoor laundry area, plenty of storage space, even a coffee bar on the main living space!! The open floor plan of the home creates a warm and inviting space for you and your guests to relax in. The spacious kitchen features a center island with a sink, a walk-in pantry, stainless-steel appliances along with a large designated dining area. 1 private Bedroom with bath is located on the lower level which can also be used as an office. The Master and 3 more good-sized bedrooms are located on the upper level. This unique town home also has a private front porch where you can add seating and a barbecue for entertaining. The community features a kids playground, dog park and a pool that is currently being built. Easy access to the 210 Freeway, just minutes away from supermarkets, Starbucks & popular dining areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13264 Warnick Way have any available units?
13264 Warnick Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13264 Warnick Way have?
Some of 13264 Warnick Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13264 Warnick Way currently offering any rent specials?
13264 Warnick Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13264 Warnick Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 13264 Warnick Way is pet friendly.
Does 13264 Warnick Way offer parking?
Yes, 13264 Warnick Way offers parking.
Does 13264 Warnick Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13264 Warnick Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13264 Warnick Way have a pool?
Yes, 13264 Warnick Way has a pool.
Does 13264 Warnick Way have accessible units?
No, 13264 Warnick Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13264 Warnick Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13264 Warnick Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The LC
710 N El Centro Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Woodbridge Park
11220 Moorpark Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Atelier
801 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
1133 S. Hope
1133 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Orsini
550 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College