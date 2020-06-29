13264 Warnick Way

Amenities

Now for Lease! Welcome to Tovara Homes Community located in Sylmar! This stunning 2018 built Townhome resides in a private, gated community offering a floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a private 2-car garage of your own! Inside this 1,780-Sq Ft floor plan, find well-illuminated rooms with beautiful, new flooring, high ceilings, LED recessed lighting along with nice built-ins, indoor laundry area, plenty of storage space, even a coffee bar on the main living space!! The open floor plan of the home creates a warm and inviting space for you and your guests to relax in. The spacious kitchen features a center island with a sink, a walk-in pantry, stainless-steel appliances along with a large designated dining area. 1 private Bedroom with bath is located on the lower level which can also be used as an office. The Master and 3 more good-sized bedrooms are located on the upper level. This unique town home also has a private front porch where you can add seating and a barbecue for entertaining. The community features a kids playground, dog park and a pool that is currently being built. Easy access to the 210 Freeway, just minutes away from supermarkets, Starbucks & popular dining areas.